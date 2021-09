Despite the heavy rain on Wednesday, the river did not reach flood stage in Luzerne County.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — The heavy rain caused big problems for people living along creeks and streams in our area but this time, rivers in our area did not overflow

Video from Skycam 16 shows the Susquehanna River in Nanticoke Thursday morning It was high and flowing fast but stayed within its banks.

You can check stream and river levels near you here.