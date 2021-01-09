Flash flood warning in Luzerne County

The remnants of Ida moved into our area Wednesday morning, and there is a significant danger of flash flooding, including Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The floodgates on Barney Street in south Wilkes-Barre were closed just before noon on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, as a precaution, crews shut the floodgates on the three other bridges in south Wilkes-Barre that cross over a creek on South Franklin Regent and Waller Streets.

But on Wednesday morning, they're seeing enough signs to close others as well.

First responders tell Newswatch 16 Solomon Creek has risen six inches in just in the last half hour.

Newswatch 16 took a look at the cage by the pump station Tuesday and the creek was at half a foot.

At noon on Wednesday, it's already at 4 feet and rising here in south Wilkes-Barre.

Down the street, we have a manhole cover that is overflowing and first responders tell me that is a sign that they needed to close these floodgates.

We're also seeing some significant street flooding in the city especially on River Street and South Main Street.

Again, it's important for people to remember do not drive through standing water.

If you're in the areas along Solomon Creek it's a good idea to be prepared to leave if needed.

Conditions are only going to get worse as the day goes on.

So, we want to remind everyone to stay safe and stay with us for updates.

For the latest Stormtracker 16 forecast, click here.

Check river and stream levels near you here.

Check out the video below for tips on how to stay safe during flash flooding.