LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Five vehicles were involved in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the south bound lane right before the Wilkes-Barre exit.

Five vehicles were involved, and some people were taken into ambulances.

The Turnpike was shut down in both directions for several hours but has since reopened.

Officials say icy conditions may have played a role in the crash in Luzerne County.