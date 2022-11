Police raided Pop's Tires and Primekutz Barber Shop around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in the city's Pine Brook section.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Police raided two businesses in the Pine Brook section of the city Friday.

Police were seen at Pop's Tires and Primekutz Barber Shop along Capouse Avenue.

This is the same location where a shooting took place last year.

No word on what police were searching for in Scranton.