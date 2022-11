He stabbed the woman inside the Residence Inn near Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County will spend at least eight years behind bars for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Eric Santana pleaded guilty to attempted homicide in September.

This was after he stabbed the woman inside the Residence Inn near Wilkes-Barre last fall.

A judge sentenced him to eight to 22 years.