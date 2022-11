The Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township was shut down.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Luzerne County.

The Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township was shut down between Fellows Ave and Oxford Street after the late afternoon wreck.

The coroner was called to the scene, no word on the identification of the victim.