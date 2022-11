The theft happened in the Trehab parking lot around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Thieves targeted a social services agency in the northern tier, stealing catalytic converters from 10 vehicles in Susquehanna County.

The theft happened in the Trehab parking lot in Bridgewater Township near Montrose.

Trehab is an agency that advocates for the poor and unemployed in several northeastern PA counties.

Police in Susquehanna County are investigating the thefts.