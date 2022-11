The crash happened around midnight Saturday along Maple Street in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two homes were damaged when a car went out of control in Scranton overnight.

It happened around midnight on the 300 block of Maple Street.

A car ran off the road, hitting the porch of one home and the side of another. A parked vehicle was also damaged.

The driver wasn't seriously hurt.

So far, police in Scranton have not said why the driver lost control of his car in Lackawanna County.