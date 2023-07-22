Motorcycle club raises money for Meals on Wheels

AVOCA, Pa. — Dozens of folks on motorcycles took a ride through Luzerne County Saturday, and it wasn't just for fun.
The NEPA Rockers Motorcycle Club held its 14th annual Rockers Roll. The ride went from Avoca to Lake Carey in Wyoming County and back.
After the ride was over, there was a festival at Litzy's Lounge in Avoca.
The ride and festival raise money for Greater Pittston Meals on Wheels.
"As bikers, we love helping the community. We do everything we possibly can for our first responders, our elderly, our group homes, you know, Meals on Wheels. It's a good event, awesome turnout, great ride. We all went through Lake Ariel, it was fabulous, everything went smooth. Great people overall, you know what I mean? We love doing it, we love doing what we do," said Myles Delia, Phantom Cycles owner.
The motorcycle club plans to do it all again next year in Luzerne County.
