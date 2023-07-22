Motorcycle club raises money for Meals on Wheels

"As bikers, we love helping the community. We do everything we possibly can for our first responders, our elderly, our group homes, you know, Meals on Wheels. It's a good event, awesome turnout, great ride. We all went through Lake Ariel, it was fabulous, everything went smooth. Great people overall, you know what I mean? We love doing it, we love doing what we do," said Myles Delia, Phantom Cycles owner.