Folks pack Germania Hose Company's Annual Bazaar

DURYEA, Pa. — A little rain couldn't stop the opening night of a fireman's carnival in Luzerne County.
Folks packed the Germania Hose Company's Annual Bazaar.
It is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the company.
Firefighters say seeing everyone come out to support them makes it all worth it.
"Like any other event you put it on and you just don't know if anyone is going to show up, so what makes it really good for me is I can come out and see everyone having a good time, that's all that matters," said Jerry Korea, President of Germania Hose Company.
A fireworks show is scheduled for Sunday to close out the bazaar.
