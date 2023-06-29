Fireman's Picnic opens in Pittston Township

There was fun for the whole family, with plenty of rides, drinks, and food cooked by the firefighters themselves.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is getting off to an early start in Luzerne County.

This was the opening night for the Pittston Township Fire Department's Picnic.

A parade stepped off on North Township Boulevard before ending at the fairgrounds.

There was fun for the whole family, with plenty of rides, drinks, and food cooked by the firefighters themselves.

"We just moved here from New York, so it's six months in Pittston, but we're loving it though," said Star Andoh, Pittston.

The Pittston Township Fireman's Picnic runs until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and ends at 9 p.m. on Sunday.