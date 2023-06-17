Snakes on display at Rattlesnake Roundup

It's similar to any other fireman's carnival, with rides, games, and food, but also with snakes.

NOXEN, Pa. — Snakes were on display at the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company's annual Rattlesnake Roundup in Wyoming County.

Hunters go out into the woods, searching for the largest snakes they can find, and compete for different prizes.

All the snakes are on display Saturday and Sunday, and when the roundup is over, the hunters put the snakes back where they came from.

It's the fire company's biggest fundraiser of the year.

"As a department, we try to get bigger every year, and volunteerism across the state and the nation in volunteers is really declining. So although we do try to get bigger and make things better and draw the same crowd and bigger crowds, it does get harder and harder every year," said Jonny Headman Jr., Fire Chief, Noxen Vol. Fire Company.

The rattlesnake roundup goes until Sunday at the Noxen Fire Company.