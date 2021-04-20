More sex charges filed against Dawe

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Additional sex charges have been filed against a man active in the Luzerne County community.
According to authorities, John Dawe became friends with a 16-year-old boy in Wilkes-Barre in the fall. He allegedly asked the teen for nude pictures, and a few weeks later, sexually abused him.
Dawe was arrested earlier this month in a similar case.
According to Dawe's website, he worked as a consultant for several political campaigns and also co-founded NEPA Rainbow Alliance, a nonprofit focused on LGBTQ advocacy.