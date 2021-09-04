Political consultant charged for allegedly asking 'teenage boy' for nude pictures

John Dawe admitted to asking for naked photos from who he thought was a teenage boy but was actually police posing as a 15-year-old online.

KINGSTON, Pa. — John Dawe walked out of the Kingston Police Department in handcuffs.

He was charged after police said he asked for naked pictures from who he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

As it turns out, he was talking to a police officer.

According to court paperwork, Dawe said to who he believed was a teenage boy, "You're not old enough to legally give consent for anything sexual in PA. So, that's a bummer. I mean, you could be a cop or an FBI agent or something."

Records show the 39-year-old man still continued to ask for nude photos.

Vincent Carver lives across the street from Dawe; he watched as Dawe was arrested.

"It's kind of sickening. I mean, it's like, they're kids, man. Why would you do that? It just appalls me as a person," Carver said.

Dawe is very active in the Luzerne County community.

According to his website, he worked as a consultant on several political campaigns for state representatives and judges in our area.

He also co-founded NEPA Rainbow Alliance, a non-profit focused on LGBTQ advocacy.

We reached out for comment; the non-profit emphasized Dawe is not currently associated with the organization and has not been for several years.

"It's kind of weird especially when it happens to someone as reputable as himself. It's honestly, it's kind of baffling," Carver said.

Dawe is also the general manager of a tabletop game store in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Police said a typical customer here is a young person.

"I'm glad that he's off the streets. Hopefully, they keep him in jail for a while and hopefully, Kingston keeps getting them off the streets," neighbor Camellia Kondratick said.

Dawe is locked up at Luzerne County Prison without bail.