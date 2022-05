Mercy Center in Dallas announced on Monday the facility will close in about three months.

Mercy Center in Dallas will close in about three months as a result of challenges presented by the pandemic.

Officials say workforce shortages and changing demographics are among those challenges.

The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center nearby will step in to accept as many of Mercy Center's residents as possible.