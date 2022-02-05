Umpire shortage continues in Lackawanna County

The shortage was apparent at games throughout Lackawanna County on Monday. All the games on the schedule only had one umpire and some had to work double duty.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — After being postponed a week, the Honesdale versus West Scranton girls softball game went on at the campus of Scranton High School.

The game wasn't supposed to be played here.

But it's the only way this umpire could be in two places at once.

The shortage of high school officials is weighing heavy.

"I mean obviously it's hard for him. He said he came right from work earlier. We just want to play and it's tough when you don't know if they are going to show up. I give him credit for coming to work two games, that's a lot," said Megan Heard, Abington Heights Senior.

Most umpires who work Lackawanna League games have not accepted any new ones after high school principals denied a request for a pay increase late last month.

Recruiting new people hasn't been easy either.

"I guess there's not much they can do at this point I don't know, I mean what we've been hearing is that the budget has already been passed. I mean we travel here there and everywhere just trying to get games in and give the girls the year at least to get through it all," said Todd Canfield, Parent.

Players tell Newswatch 16 they already missed enough games throughout the last few years because of the pandemic. They hope this doesn't disrupt the season too much.

Avery Fiorillo is a senior on the Abington Heights softball team.

She understands the situation but with all of the obstacles teams overcame throughout the course of the pandemic.. she hopes for a smooth season.

"I mean it's tough for both but it's my senior year. It's my last year of softball so I just hope it goes good," said Avery Fiorillo, Abington Heights Senior.

Officials with the Lackawanna League who assign umpires tell Newswatch 16, they have about 20 umpires still willing to work.

That means there will only be one umpire at most if not all games until more are willing to come back.