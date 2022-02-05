Time to 'clear the shelter' in Lackawanna County

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us the pets looking for loving homes available at a discounted adoption fee.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — An animal shelter in Lackawanna County is teaming up with a national organization to help clear the shelters.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is packed with dogs and cats that need a home.

Shelter Executive Director Ashley Wolo says to help make some room, they've partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation to clear the shelter. Cats and dogs more than 1 year old can be adopted for a discounted fee.

"The adoption fee will only be $25. upon leaving, they'll be up to date on their vaccines, they'll be microchipped, spayed or neutered, and they'll have a full clean bill of health," Wolo said.

Shelters across the country are dealing with overcrowding and other obstacles. Griffin Pond continues to make it easy for people interested in adopting one of the many deserving pets they have in the shelter.

"You'll fill out our adoption application right online. We'll process the application as normal and then we'll contact you and schedule an appointment."

During the pandemic, people were adopting pets, but now that life is getting a little more back to normal, the cages are starting to fill back up.

"We're inundated," Wolo said. "Every day, we get dozens of phone calls or we have people showing up at our doors with animals, so it's been a little insane."

Wolo says every time a kennel becomes available, there are two more pets surrendered or come in stray. Kitten season is also in full swing.

"There's so many things you could do to help. Even if you find an animal, we have resources we could provide you, so not only is it helping us, it's helping the animals."

The Clear the Shelter adoption event runs through Sunday, May 8.

