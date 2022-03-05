Man sentenced for wife's murder

Edward Heck pleaded guilty to criminal homicide charges Monday after hiring a hitman to kill his wife in 2018.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man from Williamsport who hired a hitman to kill his wife will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Edward Heck pleaded guilty to criminal homicide charges Monday after hiring a hitman to kill his wife, Sonja Heck, in 2018.

Investigators say Heck fled his home on Linn Street after the murder and was found at a hotel in Indiana.

According to published reports, the hitman, Kenneth Smith died in prison last year while serving a life sentence.