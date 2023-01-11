Man robs jewelry store inside mall

Police say the crook got away with a number of gold necklaces.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are looking for the man behind a smash-and-grab robbery at the Laurel Mall near Hazleton.

Police say just before 4 p.m., the man used a fire extinguisher to smash a display case in the D'Jesus Jewelry Store inside the mall.

Police say the crook got away with a number of gold necklaces.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.