Police search for armed robbery suspect in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are searching for a man who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint.
Troopers say Todd Kitchen, 49, broke into a home along Little Lake Road in Jefferson Township just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The victim told police he smashed through her front door window and chased her through the house before cornering her in a bedroom with a gun.
She was able to break free and run to a neighbor's home.
Kitchen is wanted on attempted robbery and related offenses.
