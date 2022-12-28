Police search for armed robbery suspect in Lackawanna County

The victim told police a man smashed through her front door window and chased her through the house before cornering her in a bedroom with a gun.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are searching for a man who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint.

Troopers say Todd Kitchen, 49, broke into a home along Little Lake Road in Jefferson Township just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The victim told police he smashed through her front door window and chased her through the house before cornering her in a bedroom with a gun.

She was able to break free and run to a neighbor's home.

Kitchen is wanted on attempted robbery and related offenses.