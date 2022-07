Damar Coad, 20, of Reading was sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a federal agent.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Reading has been sentenced for robbing a federal agent.

The robbery happened in 2020 in Schuylkill County.

Officials say the federal agent was working undercover when Damar Coad robbed the agent at gunpoint.

Coad and another man then led police on a high-speed chase through Schuylkill County.

Coad was sentenced to seven years in prison for armed robbery.