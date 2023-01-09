Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for any tips on two of the three suspects involved in a robbery in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville.

According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.

Police say the suspected robbers left in a white Chrysler minivan with California license plates.

The van was eventually found at a ShopRite in Tobyhanna, Police say one man Juan Gutierrez of Rhode Island, was arrested after fleeing the scene.

While state police are still looking for two of the suspected robbers, shoppers we spoke with say they could have never imagined something like this would happen.

"This is very disturbing to me I've never felt unsafe in this parking lot ever Everybody is very helpful, everybody is very congenial, I don't understand," said Anna-Maria Mattner.

Mattner moved to Effort for its peace and quiet, and now she has to take her safety into account when she's going shopping.

"I also always go alone, but now I guess I have to change that a little bit and think about it, which I never did before," said Mattner,

Police say The suspects may also be connected to other robberies in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania...mainly targeting older women.

Antoinette Calco of Brodheadsville never thought people would stoop so low, just to get a quick buck.

"Lately, people are terrible," said Calco. "I just wish that people would actually work hard for their money instead of robbing innocent old ladies who are simply trying to make ends meet."

Calco says she whether she's shopping by herself or with her mom, she will always have a plan.

"My mom is a widow, and when she goes shopping, either myself or my sister is with her," said Calco. "Always have like a buddy system, you know, like you tell little kids."

While police now have one man in custody, they are asking for any information on either the man seen in that surveillance photo or any sightings of that minivan at past robberies.

Anyone with information can call State Police Fern Ridge.