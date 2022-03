The man was found not guilty on all charges in an attempted homicide case in the Diamond City.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man was found not guilty on all charges in an attempted homicide case.

Damel Wright was on trial for a shooting along McLean Street in Wilkes-Barre in April of 2020.

A woman was shot in the leg.

A jury in Luzerne County acquitted Wright but he remains in jail on unrelated charges.