Making friends with the Easter bunny in Duryea

DURYEA, Pa. — Parents could bring their children and pets to pose for photos with the Easter bunny at Marie's diner in Duryea.
Treat bags were available for the children and their furry friends.
All the money raised from the photos here will benefit Tracy's Hope Animal Rescue, which specializes in senior, disabled, or sick animals.
"How could you not support them. They all need love. They all need homes. A lot of them need special love and care and that's why we have to do what we do. so we can take care of them," said Tiffany Moeller, Tracey's Hope Animal Rescue.
Customers could also enter a basket raffle, and buy tickets to the organization's upcoming bingo event in Luzerne County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.