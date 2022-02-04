Layout for Luke frisbee tournament held in Luzerne County

The sun was out for an ultimate frisbee tournament Saturday in Luzerne County and for the third year in a row, it was held in honor of its biggest fan Luke Harvan.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — Ultimate frisbee was the game being played at a field in Forty Fort Saturday put on by the University of Scranton's Ultimate Frisbee Club (Electric City Scranton Ultimate). And for the third year in a row, the tournament was held in honor of Luke Harvan, a brother of one of the players who has been with the tournament since it started years ago.

"When they told me they were having this for him in honor of my brother who means so much to me, I was just so touched," said Mike Harvan, Luke's brother.

The Harvan's tell Newswatch 16 they've supported the event for years and their son Luke loved to come and watch the action out on the field.

"Honestly, it's the environment and it's the family. The Harvans are a great resource for this team throughout the years and we wanted to do something special for them and bring awareness for autism," said Don Wolfinger, Electric City Scranton Ultimate.

"It means so much to us because, you know, my son passed away. It's November of 2019 we lost him. And one of his favorite things in life was to come to the Scranton Ultimate Frisbee Tournament. He loved coming, he loved seeing the kids. All the players were always like super nice to him," said Patty Harvan, Luke's mother.

Funds from this tournament will be donated to the Autism Cares Foundation in Luke's honor.

"It's important Autism Cares, they're a great organization. They're, you know, they're local. They know what the kids in our area need and they provide it it's not like a national organization where it seems like they're spending a lot of money on advertising. Luke used their services. They were great people, they have great volunteers," said Michael Harvan, Luke's father.

"Yeah, it's really a great thing. Everybody come out, you know, as the older sister I was so grateful for both of my little brothers that found a community like this that's just like full of kids that are so great and so wonderful to both of them. And to see that being carried on, even though luke's not here with us anymore but to have his memory here and have all these teams here it's great to see," said Emily Harvan, Luke's sister.

If you want to learn more about the Autism Cares Foundation click here.