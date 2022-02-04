Opening day of trout season draws crowd in Lackawanna County

It's the day anglers have been waiting for, the start of 2022 trout season and folks at Lackawanna state Park were reeling them in.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Despite cold temperatures, anglers were out at Lackawanna state park for the highly-anticipated first day of trout season.

Dozens came out to cast a line and wait for a bite, some even lucky enough to reel in a keeper.

Ethan Heid of Jessup and his dad both caught their limit of five fish each.

"Down there it was like really slow at first and then we went out a little bit more and we started to catch more," said Ethan Heid.

Others like Jennifer Burns of Nicholson weren't so lucky. She only caught one fish.

"We were hoping to catch our limit, but I think it's just too cold. Too cold for the fish and too cold for me," said Burns.

Usually, there are two opening dates, but when the COVID-19 pandemic happened, state officials combined the two to one.

"We usually come out on the first day. Sometimes we do the mentor day with our brothers and sister. But usually, we just get out when we can," said Aidan Vanluvender, Old Forge.

Fishermen tell Newswatch 16, it's an annual tradition for many of them to come out on opening day and try to catch one of these trouts.

"I remember back when I was a kid my dad used to take us. We had a big tradition. Always have a cookout and stuff. But I have an older son and we started with him and just continue with this one. The other one he's getting old he doesn't wanna come out anymore, but he enjoys it still," said Jamie Heid.

"I think it was just something to be able to spend time with my parents and my brother. now I just hope we can keep that tradition going, now with my son. He'll be two in June. So I just hope next year he'll be old enough to come out with us," said Burns.

Regular trout season lasts through Labor Day.