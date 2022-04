A pasta dinner in Archbald helped raise money for a special project.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — The dinner will help pay for the Veteran's Memorial Park in Archbald, which is currently under construction.

The park is scheduled to be finished by 2023.

The pasta dinner also featured a basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle.

And the committee in charge of the project says it hopes to have many more fundraisers like this one.