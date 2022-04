The crash happened near Aylesworth Park in Jermyn around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

JERMYN, Pa. — Newswatch 16 is on the scene of an ATV crash in Lackawanna County.

Officials say four people were involved in the crash that took place in a wooded area near Aylesworth Park in Jermyn.

The coroner is on scene along with dozens of first responders as well as a helicopter.

Some of those involved have been taken to the hospital, there is no word yet on their condition.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.