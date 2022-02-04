Cornhole tournament in Dunmore benefits youth shelter

"It's amazing that people are coming up to help raise money for the youth shelter. I mean, anything you could help out works, you know, donating time by volunteering shown up doing this allows them to get funds to do anything for the organization that they need. There's so much stuff in the back end that happens that people don't know about even just basic needs like food and water helps. But this, this is great to show support people get together. And as of late, we haven't been able to be together much so something like this is awesome that people come," said Adam Stefanski, volunteer.