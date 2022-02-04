Drive through Easter bunny event in Luzerne County

Children and their parents could meet the Easter bunny in Pittston on Saturday.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The fire department brought the Easter bunny to Casey Dental on Oak Street in Pittston.

Organizers say they wanted people to have fun after COVID. But they also wanted to take the opportunity to spread the word about things to keep in mind when choosing candy for Easter baskets.

"It's really important because people don't realize how detrimental gummy candy or sticky candy are to the teeth and so we want to educate parents and patients and grandparents about the oral benefits of chocolate instead of, you know, sticky candies," said Dr. Christina Amato, Dentist at Casey Dental.

There was also an extensive raffle, prizes included Rail Riders tickets, Skyzone packages, and bikes.