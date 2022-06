Derek Konkus was arrested after he made threats to police and was found in possession of a handgun.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Forty Fort man is locked up after making threats to police.

Investigators say on Thursday night, 28-year-old Derek Konkus, was armed and acting strangely, and threatened to kill himself and others including police officers.

Police found Konkus in possession of a fully-loaded handgun with an outstanding warrant out of Luzerne County.

He was arrested and is locked up in Luzerne County.