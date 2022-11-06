Lebanon County man sentenced for threats

Kenelm Shirk was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to making threats in January of 2021 to murder Democratic members of the Senate.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon County man has been sentenced for threatening to kill members of the U.S. Senate.

Back in March, 72-year-old Kenelm Shirk plead guilty to making threats in January of 2021 to murder Democratic members of the Senate in retaliation for the performance of their official duties on January 6, 2021.

When police arrested Shirk, he was en route to Washington D.C. and in possession of two handguns and an AR-15 rifle as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

He was sentenced to time served of 16 months and 20 days, a $10,000 fine, and one year of supervised release.