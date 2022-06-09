Life sentence for Wayne County murderer

Cole Dufton was sentenced Thursday for killing a woman in 2018.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A judge sentenced a man Thursday morning for killing a woman in Wayne County

Cole Dufton was sentenced to life in prison.

Dufton was found guilty in March of the shooting death of Suzette Bullis inside her home near Lakewood in 2018. The jury reached the verdict in less than 20 minutes.

Prosecutors said Dufton bought pills from Bullis and was angry that she shorted him $1,500.

Dufton's first trial last year ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked.