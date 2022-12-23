Long night, busy day for bakers

Newswatch 16 stopped by Bakery Delite in Luzerne County early this morning. Customers started showing up at 5 a.m.

PLAINS, Pa. — 5 a.m. means it's time for a trip to the bakery for Colleen Sperduto from Wilkes-Barre. Picking up some goodies from Bakery Delite in Plains Township is a holiday tradition for her family.

"Some coconut stollen, some buns, check out the horseshoes, and maybe a few other things!"

Colleen would usually save this shopping spree for tomorrow, but she wanted to beat the bad weather.

"I'd rather just stay home tomorrow morning, get the house ready for the holiday, and have all the food all ready."

She wasn't the only one who had that idea.

"I told my wife when she was making the order, make it for 5. I was watching your weather," said Bob Dreabit from Plains.

"We had a lot of customers come yesterday to avoid coming today," said co-owner Annette Kosmach.

It was an even earlier morning for the employees. The bakers got in around midnight.

"This whole week, we've been working around the clock," said co-owner George Blum.

Kosmach and Blum say their customers take after Santa because the biggest seller this time of year is "the cookies, by far," in their words.

"This week, we'll be selling thousands of pounds of cookies," Blum said.

Once the feeding frenzy is over, the ovens here will shut off for a few days.

"After we all get a little bit of sleep, I think just try to enjoy what's left of the holiday," Blum said.

Bakery Delite is open until 6 p.m. Friday and from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It's closed from Christmas Day to December 28. The bakery will reopen on December 29.