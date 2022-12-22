Shoppers beat the freeze in Lackawanna County

Last-minute holiday shoppers were out trying to beat the weather Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Call it procrastination or just pure desperation, the Viewmont Mall was packed with people just days before Christmas.

The walkways were almost shoulder to shoulder as long lines snaked outside stores as people like Logan Edwards from Factoryville try to catch up and get some last-minute holiday deals.

"There's a lot more deals definitely like dick's and field and stream, there's basically all 50, 50 percent off basically," said Logan Edwards, Factoryville.

Members of united cerebral palsy of northeastern Pennsylvania have been volunteering to wrap gifts at the mall for 41 years.

Needless to say, they're staying busy.

"This has been running pretty consistently all day today you know people have been here so it's good," said Sarah Drob, UCP of northeastern Pennsylvania.

Erica Simpson was out with her mom and sister celebrating an early birthday which falls on Christmas eve.

"I'm getting whatever I want in the mall for one hour and I have to say what. yes," Erica Simpson, Clarks Summit.

While busy buying birthday gifts, Erica's mother Luisa Gonzalez from Clarks Summit is also grabbing some final presents to put under the tree afraid the weather conditions Friday could keep her off the roads.

"Because the roads are gonna turn into ice and it's gonna be really really slippery and I don't have an SUV I have a sedan song that's not gonna work on the hills out here at all so we're trying to fit it all in now," said Luisa Gonzalez, Clarks Summit.

Mayar Khawasek from Scranton is shopping for friends. She was unsure she would get all the presents she needed if she waited one more day.

"I didn't have time to do it that's why I'm here today and tomorrow the weather is so bad so yeah I decided to come today," said Mayar Khawasek.