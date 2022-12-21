Operation Blue Christmas helps families going through hard times

First responders in Kingston are lending a helping hand to some families in need.

KINGSTON, Pa. — This year, like the two before, police in Kingston are answering the call to take some of the load off Santa's shoulders.

"Detective Palka, Melanie Sweeney, and myself came up with a program called Blue Christmas, and the program was based on helping needy families that are going through hard times or have sick children," said Police Chief Richard Kotchik.

Operation Blue Christmas started during the pandemic, but it's a tradition the department plans to continue. The chief says Melanie Sweeney, who works with the department, is behind a lot of the effort.

"We collect the money. We do what we have to do, and Melanie, she goes out, and she does all the shopping," explained the chief.

She selects items like a play veterinarian set or a new pair of boots.

Newswatch 16 follow the police officers, firefighters, and Santa as they made a delivery to the Dominguez family — a visit the family was thrilled with.

"We've been through a lot this year," said Delmis Dominguez.

"Trying to make their Christmas a little bit better by doing some good things for the family as far as presents and bring out Santa Claus and taking care of them a little bit," added the chief.

Even though Christmas for this family will be bittersweet, they are thankful these first responders in Kingston gave them a reason to smile.