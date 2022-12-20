Holiday tradition of last-minute shopping

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington stopped by a small business in Luzerne County to talk about the holiday shopping rush.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — If you think her store looks stacked, Cindy Hudak would say you should have seen it two weeks ago. Hudak is the owner of Boxes & Bows in Mountain Top, better known to her as her "happy place."

If you're a procrastinator when it comes to holiday shopping, Boxes & Bows might become your happy place this week as well.

Hudak sees last-minute shoppers of all types in the lead-up to Christmas Day.

"They've already ordered their gifts online. Some of them are late, some of them didn't arrive, but then also people just looking for that special something that wasn't on everybody's list."

And when you shop small, Hudak says you get more than just a unique gift.

"You have that personal touch. We're always here to help."

Look no further than the Boxes & Bows Facebook page, where shoppers ask Hudak to set aside certain items to be picked up at the end of the week.

"You can't do that in Walmart; they won't do it for you. We absolutely will. And the benefits of shopping small, I mean, you're keeping it in your community. You're keeping businesses going. You know, there's a meme out on Facebook that says, 'When you buy from a small business, somebody does a happy dance.' And it's true!"

To accommodate all the super last-minute shoppers, Hudak is staying open on Christmas Eve until 2 p.m.