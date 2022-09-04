Kirby Fest held in Wilkes-Barre

The event was held at the F.M. Kirby Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday night.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A celebration returned to downtown Wilkes-Barre Saturday evening.

WNEP was one of the media sponsors for the event where 25 businesses including restaurants, breweries, wineries and more were featured in the sold-out Kirby Fest held at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

These participants were showcased to the attendees all over the center so folks got the explore the venue while learning about what downtown Wilkes-Barre and the surrounding area has to offer.

And of course, the event was not without performances.

"It's just wonderful for us all of us to be together again celebrate the arts celebrate our local restaurants wineries breweries we have distilleries here we have a coffee shop this year we're celebrating our artists musicians everyone that was hurt and affected by covid is now back in today and we're celebrating and it's it's just a really great night," said Joell Yarmel, F.M. Kirby Center Director of Development.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Kirby Center's community outreach and children's programming, which gives kids a chance to experience the performing arts free of charge.