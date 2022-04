The fair was held along West Arch Street in the city from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A fair took place in Northumberland County on Saturday.

The 'Shamokin Warms My Heart' fair on West Arch Street in Shamokin featured local food trucks, demonstrations from local businesses, and even a petting zoo for children featuring pigs, goats, ducks, and ponies.

The GoShamokin facebook page and Susquehanna River Valley tourist center organized the event to promote the community and all it has to offer in Northumberland County.