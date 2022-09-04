Food truck fundraiser for football team in Mountain Top

The fundraiser was held at Crestwood High School in Mountain Top at noon on Saturday.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A food truck frenzy was held Saturday as a fundraiser in Luzerne County.

The Crestwood Football Program hosted the event where people could eat from a variety of local food trucks featuring pizza, hot dogs, potato pancakes, ice cream, and more

Plus it was a chance to hang out with the Easter bunny or Cosmo the Comet!

"All the money raised goes towards the football players. The school provides their uniforms the booster club pretty much provides everything else for them. As far as food for away games, warmups, different athletic apparel, and stuff that the school doesn't provide," said Melissa Hilpp, Crestwood Football Booster Club.

After the food and fun, folks could also try their luck at a basket raffle for the football team in Mountain Top.