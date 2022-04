The craft show was held at the West Wyoming Hose Company from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A craft fair was held in Luzerne County Saturday.

The West Wyoming Hose Company along Shoemaker Avenue played host to multiple vendors with hundreds of items for sale.

A lot of the items for sale were also homemade.

A food truck was also available for patrons to check out.

All proceeds from the craft show benefit the West Wyoming Hose Company.