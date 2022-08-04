Meet Juniper, a cat in foster care, in this week's 16 To The Rescue

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a cat getting used to the good life in her foster home after being a stray.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — This week, we meet Juniper; her foster family has nicknamed her Mama June. She was found under a deck with a litter of kittens about ten months ago and was rescued through NEPA Pet Fund and Rescue.

Now, this mama is getting used to living in a comfy home and is ready to be adopted.

"She had four kittens, and we brought them all into foster care, and she's raised her kittens, and two of them were adopted. We still have two available, and she's ready for a home where she can be pampered and not have to be mama anymore," said Donna Bohn, Juniper's foster mom and volunteer with NEPA Pet Fund and Rescue.

Juniper has been living at her foster home in Mountain Top for almost a year now; her foster family has fallen in love with her sweet and friendly personality.

Juniper is good with other cats and dogs and is not shy when it comes to people. So she would be comfortable in any home.

"She's very laid back. She would be good in a home where you don't have to be home all the time. Her favorite thing is to sit on my desk while I work, so she would be good for somebody who does a lot of work at home as well," Bohn said.

Juniper may be very low maintenance, but her foster family would like to see her go to a family who will still give her some extra attention since she's never had it.

"She doesn't step on the keyboard all the time like some of the other cats. She likes to lay quietly while I work, so she's a really good girl, a really good co-worker," said Bohn.

If you are interested in meeting Juniper, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.