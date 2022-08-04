Busy days on the green in Monroe County

One of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world is teeing off this weekend. And golf courses in our area say it's a good time to play a round.

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — Golfers are getting back into the swing of things; even those who never left.

"All year-round, as long as there's not snow on the ground," said Ryan Griff, Philadelphia.

The snow is gone and the sunshine is near. This weekend's Master's Tournament marks the beginning of the season for many.

"Beginning of spring kind of thing, courses opening," said Griff.

"We've got two TVs in the pro shop people have been watching it on all day. Of course, getting to see the best of the best play encourages you to get out and try and have some fun," said Drew Frank, Hideaway Hills Golf Club.

Drew Frank from Hideaway Hills Golf Club in Kunkletown says it's already starting to get busy, with at least 100 golfers hitting the links Saturdays and Sundays. He expects many more as the weather warms. The sport, he says, has been finding its stroke.

"The pandemic really helped the golf industry out because there wasn't really a whole lot you could do outside that you could social distance. A lot of people started golfing and hiking more. Ever since that, there's been such a growth in the game," said Frank.

Some hit the links for the first time ever, including Jed Bartholomew of Sailorsburg.

"You really couldn't do much. Everything was closed, but golf courses were still open. So that was kind of my outlet," said Bartholomew.

Now, he's finding the cup with regularity, planning to play at least one round per week in the spring and summer months.

"It's a little rough at the beginning of the year. It's a little windy, a little cold, but just getting out, it's a good time," said Bartholomew.

All anyone could talk about out on the course was Tiger Wood's incredible comeback.

Despite multiple injuries, he's now qualified for this weekend's final rounds, sitting in nineteenth place at +1 par.

American Scottie Scheffler is in the lead at -8.