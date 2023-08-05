Kingston death ruled a homicide

A man in Kingston died Friday from head trauma, according to police.

KINGSTON, Pa. — The death of a man in Luzerne County last week is a case of homicide, according to the coroner.

Ryan Padovani, 22, of Kingston, formerly from Delaware, was found at a house on East Bennett Street in Kingston last Friday.

After an autopsy on Monday, authorities said Padovani died from blunt-force trauma to the head and consider the death a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingston Police Department, Detective Robert Miller at 570-288-3674, ext. 420 or rmiller@kingstonpd.org