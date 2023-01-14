Ice sculptures on display at Damenti's Restaurant

Damenti's in West Hazleton unveiled their annual ice sculpture display with the theme 'Animals on Parade.'

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — Damenti's Restaurant on Bowman's Mill Road has unveiled its annual ice sculptures that were crafted by Olympic ice carvers using chainsaws and other tools.

The theme this year was 'Animals on Parade' and featured bears, rhinos, and rabbits.

Admission is $5 at the door, and a portion of the ticket sales will be donated a number of non-profits serving folks in the community.

"We have six charities lined up and then they get part of the proceeds," said Kevin McDonald, owner.

This yearly tradition is on display in Luzerne County until the end of February.