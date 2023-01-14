Grand opening for Duck Donuts in Moosic

The donut shop opened Saturday morning with more than enough freshly made treats to go around.

MOOSIC, Pa. — It was a busy day for a donut shop in Lackawanna County.

Saturday was the grand opening of Duck Donuts at the Shoppes at Montage in Moosic.

Duck Donuts sells coffee, sandwiches, ice cream, and of course donuts.

There were many excited customers there for the grand opening.

"It was really cold outside, and when we got inside, I smelled the inside, and it just smelled so good. It smelled like heaven," said Rovvie, Liam, and Enzo, Old Forge.

"We've seen about the opening for days now, we tried to coming last night, and they closed right after our dinner, so we had to come back this morning," said Megan Sommer and Emma Grabousky, Roaring Brook Township.

And if you haven't gone yet, it's not too late, they will be open until 7 p.m. Saturday night.