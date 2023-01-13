Disney On Ice returns to Mohegan Sun Arena this weekend

Newswatch 16 got a sneak peek with the performers.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ben and Hallie make it look easy. No doubt, the stunts they do take a lot of time, talent, and practice to perfect. But one part of their job as performers for Disney On Ice that really is easy is seeing and hearing the reactions from the audience.

"It's so fun to see those little girls look up and go, 'Wow, she's flying!'" Ben Buczynsky said. "Every opening night we remember, because when you come out, and every one of those families sees their favorite characters, hears their favorite songs, they all start singing together, it brings everyone together, and it creates such a warm feeling."

"Just seeing the little girls dressed up — I love seeing everyone come as their favorite princesses, especially when it's Rapunzel. I have a little bit of favoritism!" said Hallie Joseph.

The pair often portray the characters Rapunzel and Flynn from the Disney movie "Tangled."

The ice-skating musical performance returns to Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township this weekend.

Even if you've been to Disney On Ice before, you're sure to see something new. Every show is different. There are several productions going on simultaneously throughout the country.

The title of this weekend's show is "Let's Celebrate."

"We are celebrating the legacy of Walt Disney, and how everything started with a mouse and a lot of magic," said professional skater Alejandro Garcia.

"We're going to get to travel all the wonderful worlds of Disney, from the classics like Pinocchio, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Snow White, to the most modern like Frozen, Toy Story 4, Finding Dory."

There's a show Friday night, three shows on Saturday, two on Sunday, and one on Monday afternoon.

You can buy tickets online or at the box office at Mohegan Sun Arena. Click here for more information.