Shiverfest returns to Scranton

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress spoke with folks brave enough to paddle down the Lackawanna River all in the name of conservation.

SCRANTON, Pa. — With light snowflakes in the air on this chilly January day, dozens of kayakers took to the Lackawanna River at the Parker Street Landing in Scranton for the Lackawanna River Conservation Association's Annual Shiverfest.

"Cold is a state of mind, if you don't mind, then it doesn't matter," said Michael Schock, Tamaqua.

The three-mile paddle down the river took the group down to Sweeny's Beach in the city. Many first-timers joined in this year.

"I heard about it two days ago, so I didn't get a lot of preparation done, so I just pulled out my old kayak and gave it a shot," said Myles Powell, Manuka.

For people like Pete Scochin of Scott Township, the event is a yearly tradition just with a different costume.

"The river is always here, it's fun to come out in January to have a cause. Most people would rather sit inside and do absolutely nothing, but it's a way to get out here and enjoy nature," said Scochin.

While the day seems like all fun and games, it's really about conservation efforts of the Lackawanna River.

"The river was abused for 150 years with coal mining and urban development, and over the last 40 years, the community has gotten involved. We're engaged in getting people out doing stewardship work, getting folks to adopt and take better care of the river," said Bernie McGurl, Executive Director of the Lackawanna River Conservation Association.

Even though that cause was important to these kayakers after braving the winter chill, they were happy to be back on land as they admit it's a little too cold out to be out on the water.

"I'd have to say 9/10. Yeah, I was lucky enough to have someone waiting with a coffee for me," said Powell.