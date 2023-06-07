Homebrewers compete for state title

Local brewers are sharing their craft this weekend in the second annual Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Giant tanks are hard at work at Susquehanna Brewing Company in Jenkins Township, crafting the perfect beer. But this weekend, it's all about the home brewer.

"I always like to say it's beer the way it was meant to be made. Which is someone who has an idea, has an interest, and wants to get it to the people," said Chadd Balbi, co-owner of Breweries in PA.

"It really is the same process. It doesn't matter if it's five gallons or 5,000 gallons, these people are putting the same amount of love and care into their product, and they really eat, sleep, and breathe. It's great to watch somebody do exactly what you're doing, just on a smaller scale," said Fred Maier, owner of Susquehanna Brewing Company.

It's all part of the second annual Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational. It's the first of five regional competitions hosted by Breweries in PA.

This Saturday, more than 30 home brewers will share their craft at Susquehanna Brewing Company.

"You're also getting to meet the people that are making the beer themselves. The people who have toiled for hours on this recipe are the ones who are going to be serving it to you," said Balbi.

"A lot of great breweries in this country started as home brewers; they're the godfathers of the industry. They bring a lot of pride, passion, and quality products to the beer world," said Maier.

Beer lovers will vote on their top three favorites to compete in the state championship, where major prizes are up for grabs.

"Somebody will be awarded a $2,000 cash prize, a custom championship belt, and also an opportunity to get their winning recipe brewed by a professional brewer and potentially released across the state," said Balbi.

Doors open at noon Saturday at Susquehanna Brewing Company.