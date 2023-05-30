Beer distributors in Wayne County discuss mixed drink sales

Your favorite cocktails could soon end up in the same place you already buy beer and wine.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Beer distributors across the Keystone State may soon be able to mix up the selection on their shelves by offering ready-to-drink cocktails.

It's something Tri-County Beverage owner Paul Hopkins in Honesdale sees the demand for every day.

"They walk in, "Do you have the High Noons?" Well, that's liquor, not malt beverage, I sell malt," explained Tri-County Beverage owner Paul Hopkins.

Senate Bill 688 would allow beer distributors, convenience stores, and grocery stores to sell the pre-mixed cocktails. An option stores like Beer Heaven in Hamlin are ready to offer.

"I'd be ecstatic. We have so many people, especially on holiday weekends, that come from out of state asking about the High Noons and these ready-made drinks in a can if we sell them," said Nick Patel, owner of Beer Heaven Hamlin.

Current state law keeps these ready-to-drink cocktails on the shelves at state liquor stores, but beer distributors say customers are looking to get their hands on something harder without an extra trip to the store.

"People leave my store looking for the liquor cocktails, and I can't sell them. I want them, I want more traffic," said Hopkins.

"It crushes your heart because you're losing those sales, it could be business that I could be getting, but it is going to the liquor store," said Patel.

In the bill, legislators say ready-to-drink beverages saw 43% growth in global consumption in 2020.

Patel and Hopkins believe that trend is not slowing down any time soon.

"One stop shop, that's what our whole motto and what our business is. We have everything from the cigarettes, beer to the vape products, just making everything convenient," said Patel.

"It would help me, my future would be guaranteed because I would be a one-stop shop," said Hopkins.

The bill still needs to be considered by the state Senate.